Captain Kerry Titheradge Wouldn’t Put Up with Natalya Scudder and Tumi Mhlongo’s Bickering

Captain Kerry Titheradge from Below Deck is faced with situations that Captain Sandy Yawn had to deal with over on Below Deck Mediterranean and he says what he would do if he were in her shoes. He says he wouldn’t put up with a bosun who had forged certificates because it’s all about safety for him and he would have been up for promoting Luka Brunton as a first time bosun if Captain Jason Chambers praised his work. He also says he wouldn’t tolerate having to step in if there was constant bickering between his chief stew and their second stew, adding that it would most likely result in someone packing their bags.

