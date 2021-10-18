Captain Kirk vs Prince William: Shatner reacts to Prince's disapproval
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Prince William said billionaires should stop sending people into space and focus on solving worldly problems.
Prince William said billionaires should stop sending people into space and focus on solving worldly problems.
Powell, 84, was fully vaccinated, his family said. He had earlier been diagnosed with cancer.View Entire Post ›
An ESPN college football reporter is quitting her high-profile job as a sideline reporter over the sports network's vaccine mandate.
Justin Fields was terrific on Chicago's first possession. Fields showed off his promise and his inexperience during a 24-14 loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. “I think I should have played better,” Fields said.
Federal Communications Commission acting Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel is not expected to be nominated by President Joe Biden to serve in the role on a permanent basis, people familiar with the matter said, because she is not liberal enough for the administration.
Could the Seahawks and Cam Newton be a good match? Head coach Pete Carroll provided an update on Seattle's quarterback plans Monday.
Director Patty Jenkins teamed up with Lynda Carter to tease the next installment in the Wonder Woman franchise during the DC FanDome 2021 event on Saturday
A prominent member of the House Jan. 6 select committee gave cover to President Joe Biden for saying the Justice Department should prosecute anyone who defies subpoenas from Capitol riot investigators.
Production of the design legend's latest hypercar is scheduled to begin in January.
Thanks to recent remarks by Paul McCartney in the New Yorker, maybe we now can all finally agree that a rivalry between the Beatles and the Rolling Stones was — and is! — a real thing, as opposed to just a fan construct. It may never have risen to actual Dodgers/Giants intensity, and sometimes the […]
Jason Anderson: Sources tell Marc Stein no new deal is expected for Kings forward Marvin Bagley III before today's 3 p.m. PT deadline for his rookie-scale contract extension. Bagley is headed for restricted free agency, as we explained here. Source: ...
Kourtney Kardashian accompanied Travis Barker to his gig at Saturday Night Live and posted some intimate shots of them in the green room kissing.
COVID-19 is the leading cause of death for police officers even though members of law enforcement were among the first to be eligible to receive the vaccine, CNN reports, citing data from the Officer Down Memorial Page. Why it matters: Nearly 476 police officers have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started, compared to the 93 deaths as a result of gunfire in the same time period, according to ODMP and CNN. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the
The Cowboys rolled to their fifth straight win, defeating the New England Patriots in OT. Which players contributed most to their victory? | From @Zeke_Barrera
Unders hit early and often in Week 6. Is there anything we can glean from high-scoring teams failing to hit the over?
Good, bad, worse: The Sandor Martin-Mikey Garcia shocker, RIP Tony DeMarco.
Wonder Woman 3 is a go and will star a couple of familiar faces. Find out more info about Patty Jenkins' third film in the franchise that introduced the world to Gal Gadot.
Kanye West made a surprise performance at a wedding in Venice, Italy, on Saturday, performing two of his classics as well as the live debut of two songs from his recent “Donda” album, along with some other songs. According to social media reports, he wore a creepy, almost Michael Myers-like mask that muffled his vocals. […]
Cassandra Peterson goes by many names: the Mistress of the Dark, the Queen of Halloween and most famously, Elvira. Hear how the iconic spooky comic character came to be, 40 years later.
The "Bring It On" actress shared that she attempted to land an audition to be in Tupac's "California Love" music video during her video vixen phase.
EXCLUSIVE: With filming underway in Montana on the Western Butcher’s Crossing, Nicolas Cage looks to be giving audiences another fun character to add to his long list of iconic roles. Cage plays a buffalo hunter, Miller, in the film, which is being directed by Gabe Polsky. A first image of Cage as Miller has been […]