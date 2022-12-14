Captain Lee Rosbach leaving ‘Below Deck’ due to health issues

Captain Lee Rosbach is leaving “Below Deck,” the Bravo hit on which he’s starred since it sailed onto the reality-centric network in 2013, but not of his own accord, People reports.

The move was announced on this week’s episode. But 73-year-old Rosbach isn’t leaving the show by choice, according to the outlet.

The reality star will be leaving due to nerve issues affecting his mobility, something that’s been plaguing him since the start of the ongoing 10th season, making him unable to feel the left side of his body, according to People.

“My injury, it’s getting worse. ... I expected a lot more progress than I’m experiencing,” Rosbach said on the show, bemoaning his increasing pain and the “frustrating” fact that he has no control over it.

Rosbach went on to say he does “owe it to my crew to do right by them.”

“There comes a point if a captain is really being objective, he should be putting the best interests of his crew first because that’s your primary responsibility,” he said on the show. “As soon you step on board, check your f—ing ego at the dock.”

