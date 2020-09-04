'Captain Marvel' Brie Larson reveals big jobs she didn't get

Brie Larson nailed her role as the titular character in the 2019 "Captain Marvel," but the Oscar-winning actress admits she almost turned down the opportunity.

Larson shared stories about her auditions on her YouTube channel, and revealed that her initial response to being offered the part was panic.

"Oh, I can't do that. I have too much anxiety. That's too much for me. I don't think I could handle that," she recalls thinking at the time. "I'm too much of an introvert. That's way too big of a thing for me."

Larson, 30, says she was offered the role a second time several months later, but wasn't sure she could handle the pressure of being part of such a massive franchise.

Fortunately, Marvel wouldn't take no for an answer, and after sitting down with the producers, she was "really moved" by the studio's commitment to having as many female voices as possible involved in the film, from the director to the writers.

The actress says she walked out of the meeting ready to take on "a whole level of fame [she] never expected to participate in." Larson adds that taking the role was a huge step toward more self-confidence.

However, she also acknowledged that not every audition went as smoothly as the one she had for "Captain Marvel." Larson said she tried out for "Avatar," "Get Him to the Greek," "Thor," "The Descendants," and "Iron Man 2," among other films without success.

