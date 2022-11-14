Captain Preet Chandi: Antarctic trekker sets off with record in sight

Preet Chandi made history when she became the first woman of colour to reach the South Pole solo and unsupported in January

An Army officer who made history trekking to the South Pole has begun a challenge to become the first woman to cross Antarctica alone and unsupported.

Preet Chandi, known as "Polar Preet", aims to travel more than 1,100 miles across the frozen continent.

On Monday, she set off from Hercules Inlet and hopes to reach Reedy Glacier within 75 days.

The 33-year-old, from Derby, has already made history by trekking to the South Pole in 2021.

In "phase two" of her expedition, Capt Chandi, from Sinfin, set off on her coast-to-coast journey with her sledge, weighing about 120kg (264lb), loaded with her kit.

She will have to battle temperatures as low as -50c and wind speeds of up to 60mph (96kmh).

On her blog, she said it was "very windy outside but I'm glad I've started".

Capt Chandi said she hoped her coast-to-coast journey will "inspire others to push boundaries"

Last month, the Princess of Wales became the patron of the Army officer's goal and wished her good luck in a phone call.

Capt Chandi said she hoped to "inspire others to believe in themselves and push their boundaries".

"I was told no on many occasions, called stubborn or rebellious because I wanted to do things that were out of the norm and push my boundaries," she wrote.

"Nothing is impossible. I've always had this idea that I can achieve something great, something that allows me to be a role model.

"I want my 11-year-old niece to grow up without boundaries, knowing the possibilities of what you can achieve in life are endless."

Capt Chandi has previously spoken about how her challenge was "considered out of the norm for an Asian woman".

In January 2021, the trekker completed "phase one" and made history when she became the first woman of colour to reach the South Pole solo and unsupported.

She finished the route in 40 days, just short of the female world record of 38 days held by Joanna Davidson of Sweden.

Earlier this year, the Army officer was made an honorary master by the University of Derby.

The university wished her luck on her latest expedition and "all the best on this amazing endeavour".

Story continues

Capt Chandi is a physiotherapist working at a Regional Rehabilitation Unit in Buckinghamshire, providing rehabilitation for injured soldiers and officers.

Good luck to #DerbyUni honorand @PreetChandi10 on starting her latest expedition, where she is aiming to become the first woman to cross Antarctica solo and unsupported. We wish her all the best on this amazing endeavour! 👏 https://t.co/TEvRGo1IYC — University of Derby (@DerbyUni) November 14, 2022

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.