Captain of scuba-dive boat that burst into flame, killing 34, found guilty

The captain of a scuba-dive boat that caught fire off California, killing 34, was found guilty on Monday.

A jury found Jerry Boylan, 69, guilty of one count of misconduct or neglect of ship officer, or seaman’s manslaughter, after a 10-day trial in federal court in Los Angeles. The pre-Civil War statute was created to hold steamboat captains and crew criminally responsible for any negligence that results in the loss of life in U.S. waters.

The Conception caught fire on Sept. 2, 2019 while moored near Santa Cruz Island off southern California. The 33 passengers and one crew member who were sleeping below deck were trapped by the fire and died of smoke inhalation before the flames reached them, a coroner later found. Four crew members sleeping above deck, including Boylan, tried to save them but were stopped by the flames, as well. They ended up jumping into the water to save their own lives.

The fire was thought to be caused by lithium batteries plugged into phones that were charging in the room above the deck where the 34 people were sleeping. An official cause of the fire was never declared, but officials said vessel owner Truth Aquatics Inc. was to blame for failing to properly oversee the operation. The company has not been charged with a crime, and prosecutors did not comment on whether they would be in the wake of Monday’s verdict.

Boylan, according to his indictment, “acted with a wanton or reckless disregard for human life by engaging in misconduct, gross negligence and inattention to his duties.”

He also did not train the crew for emergencies, hold fire drills or post a night watchman as required by federal law.

Boylan, the only person criminally charged in relation to the fire, is due to be sentenced on Feb. 8 and could get up to 10 years in prison. He was originally charged with 34 counts and pleaded not guilty after being indicted in December 2020.

Four years after the deadliest maritime disaster in recent U.S. history, several civil lawsuits are still pending. Maritime regulations were changed in the wake of the tragedy, which spurred congressional reform.

