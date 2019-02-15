Should Captii Limited’s (SGX:AWV) Weak Investment Returns Worry You?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Today we’ll evaluate Captii Limited (SGX:AWV) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Captii:

0.11 = S$3.6m ÷ (S$54m – S$11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Captii has an ROCE of 11%.

Is Captii’s ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In this analysis, Captii’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 14% average reported by the Communications industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Regardless of where Captii sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

SGX:AWV Last Perf February 15th 19 More

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. How cyclical is Captii? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Captii’s ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Captii has total assets of S$54m and current liabilities of S$11m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 21% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Captii’s ROCE

Overall, Captii has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates.