Brielle Biermann strikes a pose in Miami: ‘What caption would make you double-tap?’

Who dat?

Brielle Biermann is making the Internet do a double take.

The 26-year-old daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann is in Miami on what appears to be spring break, living it up, influencer style.

The reality star, who took her stepfather Kroy Biermann’s name when the former NFL linebacker adopted her in 2013, struck a few poses for her 1.3 million followers while in Florida (she was also up the coast, hitting the beach in Seaside).

In one post entitled, “What caption would make you double-tap this photo?” the “Don’t be Tardy” star looks a little different than the last couple of times she’s visited down south.

Biermann’s blond locks are longer and darker thanks to highlights, and, according to the comments section below, resembles another Real Housewife in a different franchise a little closer to home.

“I thought this was [Larsa Pippen] until I saw the name,” wrote one confused social media user.

Quite a few others seconded that emotion.

“Giving me Larsa Pippen vibes,” added another celeb watcher.

At least a few reality show fans still think the apple didn’t fall too far from the tree.

“Kim’s twin!” opined another.

Biermann may end up working for our tourist board soon; she’s making Miami looking quite fun.

In another post, whose location is tagged downtown’s 24-hour ultraclub E11EVEN, the Connecticut native flashes wads of cash.

More Larsa lookalike comments flowed in, along with one from Biermann’s mom.

The Bravo vet didn’t note the resemblance, but instead commanded her kid to “Get the hell home!!!” But she added a hysterical laughing face emoji, so we’re sure all is fine.