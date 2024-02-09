Captivating oasis for sale along Florida coast is ‘most expensive’ in country. See it

A utopia-like property has landed on the real estate market for a pretty penny. Or, rather, more than a few pretty pennies. The 22,800-square-foot residence is actually the most expensive residential home for sale in the entire country, a news release said.

Exterior of the remarkable home Dawn McKenna Group

The property, which is in Gordon Pointe, a gated community in Naples, Florida, is listed for $295 million.

“One of the reasons that we’re so excited about Gordon Pointe is that it provides exactly the type of compound our clientele of luxury buyers want,” Leighton Candler, founder of The Leighton Candler Team, Corcoran, said in the release.

“They love seclusion, they love privacy, and they love being on the water. Gordon Pointe gives you all the benefits of being on an island without being isolated from the rest of the world, making this an exceedingly rare and exceptional property.”

What’s remarkable about this property is that it includes a private 231-foot yacht basin, a primary house and two guest houses, the listing on Coldwell Banker Realty says.

The estate was the home of financier John Donahue and his wife Rhodora, who paid $1 million in 1985 after finding the land. “Over the next decade, the Donahues amassed roughly 60 acres, where they built a beachfront retreat for themselves and their burgeoning family of 13 children and 84 grandchildren,” their son Bill Donahue told the Wall Street Journal.

The property is considered “about as rare as a unicorn,” the release noted.

The listing is held by Coldwell Banker Realty’s Dawn McKenna Group, in partnership with The Leighton Candler Team of Corcoran and Savills’ Rory McMullen.

Naples is about 45 miles south of Fort Myers.





