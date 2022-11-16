Captive Audience? Staff Blocks People From Leaving 'Low Energy' Trump Speech

Donald Trump announced his latest bid for the White House to a practically captive audience at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Tuesday night.

ABC’s Jonathan Karl called the speech “incredibly low energy” and said he saw people leaving in the middle of it ― until they were blocked from departing:

.@jonkarl: After seeing people exit early, Trump staff started preventing people from leaving the event pic.twitter.com/17VcgSNXik — Brennan Murphy (@brenonade) November 16, 2022

ABC’s Olivia Rubin filmed a crowd forming near the doors, waiting for a chance to leave as Trump rambled in the background:

A crowd has formed by the exit of the ballroom as some try to leave Trump’s announcement speech before he has finished…. But security won’t let them. pic.twitter.com/O7C6QJfYgK — Olivia Rubin (@OliviaRubinABC) November 16, 2022

His speech lasted for more than an hour.

Trump, who was impeached twice, incited an attack on the U.S. Capitol and is currently under criminal investigation, announced his 2024 bid despite being blamed for his party’s disappointing midterm election results.

The announcement also comes as polls say his popularity within the GOP has plunged. One new poll showed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a one-time Trump acolyte and potential 2024 rival, surging past him in multiple states.

Trump insiders had reportedly urged him to delay his announcement.