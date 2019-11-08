The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that Captor Capital Corp. (CNSX:CPTR) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

Check out our latest analysis for Captor Capital

What Is Captor Capital's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of March 2019 Captor Capital had CA$2.49m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. But it also has CA$64.0m in cash to offset that, meaning it has CA$61.5m net cash.

CNSX:CPTR Historical Debt, November 8th 2019 More

How Healthy Is Captor Capital's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Captor Capital had liabilities of CA$10.1m due within 12 months and liabilities of CA$2.11m due beyond that. On the other hand, it had cash of CA$64.0m and CA$859.0k worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has CA$52.6m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This excess liquidity is a great indication that Captor Capital's balance sheet is just as strong as racists are weak. With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet is as strong as beautiful a rare rhino. Succinctly put, Captor Capital boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Captor Capital's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year Captor Capital managed to produce its first revenue as a listed company, but given the lack of profit, shareholders will no doubt be hoping to see some strong increases.

So How Risky Is Captor Capital?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Captor Capital lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through CA$8.3m of cash and made a loss of CA$46m. Given it only has net cash of CA$61.5m, the company may need to raise more capital if it doesn't reach break-even soon. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. For riskier companies like Captor Capital I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.