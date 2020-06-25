Capture2Proposal Names Former Unanet Marketing Executive, Richard Hayden, as VP of Marketing

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capture2Proposal, GovCon's leading Market Intelligence & Pursuit Platform, welcomes Richard Hayden as its Marketing Vice President. With more than 25 years of experience leading marketing efforts at software companies located in the United States and Europe, Richard is well versed in accelerating B2B business growth. Most recently, Richard worked at Unanet, a leading provider of Cloud ERP solutions for government contractors, where he led the marketing and product management teams. Under his guidance, Unanet experienced an impressive growth from less than 20 employees to more than 200 leading to a successful private equity majority investment.

In his new role, Richard will lead and oversee Capture2Proposal's demand generation, corporate marketing, product marketing, and sales enablement teams.

"For the Federal Government to achieve its mission and serve citizens efficiently, it relies on government contractors identifying and delivering on the multitude of contract opportunities that are the best match for their unique capabilities," said Richard Hayden. "Capture2Proposal provides government contractor business development teams with a competitive advantage via the most effective solution for market intelligence, capture, and proposal management. Capture2Proposal powers this unique GovAI fueled GovCon sales and pursuit management platform, with advanced technologies such as machine learning and natural language processing, and with outstanding customer service."

Capture2Proposal CEO and Founder, Christopher Pohle, commented "Capture2Proposal, backed by Peter Thiel & Ajay Royan's Mithril Capital, is ready for the next phase of growth. We are excited to welcome Richard to lead our marketing efforts and accelerate establishing Capture2Proposal as the clear market leader in software solutions for GovCon business development teams for opportunity search, pursuit and capture."

About Capture2Proposal

Capture2Proposal is the industry-leading, AI-infused suite of GovCon opportunity search, pursuit, and capture management software tools. The only suite of its kind fully hosted, delivered and supported in the U.S. by vetted American citizens, compliant with DFARS/NIST SP 800-171 security protocols and supporting upcoming CMMC audit requirements for DoD contractors.

