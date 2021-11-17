Captured: 2 more Pulaski jail escapees were holed up in a Warner Robins mobile home

Two of the three men being sought in the wake of a five-inmate escape from the Pulaski County jail late Friday were caught Tuesday afternoon in northern Houston County.

The two fugitives apprehended sometime after 3 p.m. Tuesday — murder suspect Dennis Penix Jr., 28, and Brandon Pooler, 24 — were tracked down at a mobile home on Krisken Court in Warner Robins, said deputy U.S. Marshal John Edgar of the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

It was unclear what led cops to the trailer, but Edgar said the pair were hiding in back rooms at the mobile home just south of the Bibb County line along Echeconnee Creek, and that three women were being questioned for possibly harboring the men.

The street where Penix and Pooler were captured without incident sits in a neighborhood off Fairgrounds Boulevard north of Dunbar Road, about a mile west of Ga. Highway 247. Warner Robins police officers, Houston County sheriff’s deputies and members of the Georgia Department of Corrections Canine Unit assisted in Tuesday’s manhunt.

A third escaped inmate, murder suspect Tyree Williams Jr., 33, remained at large Tuesday evening.

Law enforcement officials have said that shortly before midnight on Friday five men broke out of the Pulaski County Detention Center on Badge Boulevard, which lies about 40 miles south of Macon between the Ocmulgee River and U.S. 341, behind Taylor Regional Hospital.

The men allegedly overpowered jailers and rode away in a jailer’s Kia Sedona minivan.

One of the alleged escapees, Tyres Montan Jackson, 27, was caught by the police in Warner Robins while he was at Taco Bell on Sunday.

A tip was called in after Jackson apparently informed someone at the eatery that he was an escapee, Edgar said.

Another of the alleged fugitives, Lewis Wendell Evans III, 22, was caught shortly before midnight Sunday hiding in an outbuilding in Warner Robins, Edgar said.

Penix and Williams had been in the Pulaski jail facing murder charges in unrelated cases.

Penix was arrested in Macon in June 2017, shortly after a double slaying in Pulaski, after fleeing his brother’s High Street home and hiding from the cops for a couple of hours in nearby Washington Park.

Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.