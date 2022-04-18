Captured Britons appear on Russian TV in appeal to Boris Johnson to swap them for Putin ally

Aiden Aslin and Sean Pinner, seen here in a screen grab from an interview before he was captured, served - Channel 4 News

Two British citizens captured by Russian forces in Ukraine have been paraded on Russian state television appealing to Boris Johnson to exchange them for a close friend of Vladimir Putin held in Ukraine.

Sean Pinner and Aiden Aslin, who are members of Ukraine’s 36th Marine brigade, asked Mr Johnson to pressure Volodymyr Zelensky to swap them for Viktor Medvedchuk in a report broadcast on Russia’s lunchtime news program.

The videos were released at the same time as the SBU, Ukraine’s security service, released a video of Mr Medvedchuk appealing to Vladimir Putin to exchange him for soldiers and civilians in Mariupol.

It was not clear how freely the men were able to speak. They spoke hesitantly and when prompted, and at least one of them was in handcuffs.

The two men were filmed separately being shown a video appeal by Oksana Marchenko, Medvedchuk’s wife, addressed to Boris Johnson in which she demanded he pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to approve such a swap “if you are not indifferent to the fate of your subjects.”

'I’d love to see my wife again'

In the first video a man believed to be a Donetsk journalist working for Russian state television hands Mr Pinner a smartphone and says: “See this video please…what do you think about this video?

Mr Pinner replies: ”Obviously I’m unaware of a lot of situations that has happened because I’ve been in Mariupol but yes, I understand the situation very much.”

The interviewer then switches to Russian and asks Mr Pinner if he would like to address his government.

Mr Pinner says in English: "Yes, I’d like to appeal to the government to send me back home. I'd love to see my wife again.

"Hi, Mr Boris Johnson. Obviously I’m Sean Pinner. A lot has been going on the past five-six weeks I'm not fully aware of.

"Obviously I understand Mr Medvedevchuk has been detained. And we look to exchange myself and Aiden Aslin for Mr Medvedchuk.

"Obviously I’d really appreciate your help in this matter and pushing this agenda. Myself I’ve been treated well, fully understand the situation that I'm in. We’ve been fed, watered and I say I beg on my behalf and on Aiden Aslin’s behalf in an exchange for Mr Medvedchuk."

The same reporter is then seen showing the same video to Mr Aslin, who is searted and in handcuffs.

Aiden Aslin pictured before he was captured

Mr Aslin says when prompted: “I think Boris needs to listen to what Oksana has said. I remember seeing in the news when Victor Medvedchuk was arrested for his political affiliations. If Boris Johnson really does care like he says he does about British citizens then he would help pressure Zelensky to do the right thing and return Viktor to his family and return us to our families.”

In a video posted by the SBU at around the same time as Russia broadcast the statements from Mr Pinner and Mr Aslin, he said:

"I want to appeal to the president of the Russian federation Vladimir Putin and the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky with a request for the Ukrainian side to exchange me for defenders of Mariupol and civilians who are there now and do not have the possibility to safely leave via a humanitarian corridor."

It was not immediately clear whether Russia or Ukraine released the respective video appeals first.

Recaptured Medvedchuk is close associate of Putin

Viktor Medvedchuk is a close personal friend of Vladimir Putin, who is godfather to his daughter.

He led the most prominent pro-Russian political coalition, Opposition Platform – For Life, until he was arrested and charged with treason in May 2021.

The charges relate to alleged sale of military secrets to Russia and exploitation of the natural resources of occupied Crimea. He denies the charges and maintains the arrest was politically motivated.

He was under house arrest in Ukraine when Russia invaded on February 24, but escaped and disappeared soon afterwards.

Viktor Medvedchuk in handcuffs after being recaptured by the Ukrainian security service - Ukrainian Presidential Press Office

He was recaptured by Ukraine’s security service On April 12, and Mr Zelensky immediately suggested exchanging him for Ukrainian prisoners.

Mr Pinner and Mr Aslin fought with their unit in defence of Mariupol from the beginning of the war.

They were among several hundred soldiers who surrendered last week, saying they had run out of ammunition and food following more than six weeks of siege.

Russian television falsely described them as “British mercenaries.”

Both men are enlisted regular members of the Ukrainian armed forces who joined before the current war, and are entitled to treatment as prisoners of war under the Geneva convention.