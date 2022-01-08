Captured fugitive's wife sentenced to 60 days supervised release

The wife of a man who government officials said assisted him with using the identity of a deceased baby to obtain a passport and pilot's license won't spend anytime behind bars.

Duc Hanh Thi Vu was placed on 60 days supervised release, according to minutes from a U.S. District Court hearing held for the case.

Records from the hearing, which lasted less than half an hour in an Ocala federal courthouse, also states Vu had to submit a DNA sample and was fined $10,000. Documents indicate Vu is scheduled to pay $300 a month, and a $100 special assessment was due at the time of the hearing.

Vu also has to pay restitution to the government in the amount of $29,219.

In previous court hearings against Vu's husband Howard Farley, government prosecutors said she helped Farley forge documents so he could get his pilot’s license. Six other indictments against Vu, who's from Vietnam, were dismissed by the government.

U.S. District Judge John Antoon II presided over the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael P. Felicetta represented the government. Vu's lawyers were Fritz J. Scheller and Andrew C. Searle, both of Orlando.

Farley was sentenced to four years in federal prison and a year of supervised release in August in a plea agreement between the defense and government lawyers.

The 73-year-old man was charged with passport fraud, aggravated identity theft and operating as a pilot without a legitimate airman’s certificate.

Living in a private gated flying community in southeast Marion County, government officials said Farley had been on the run from law enforcement officials for more than three decades after he was indicted in Nebraska on federal drug offenses.

While evading capture, Farley used the birth certificate of a dead infant and was able to get passports and a pilot's license, according to court documents produced by the U.S. government.

He was apprehended by federal and local authorities before boarding his plane that was in a hanger on his property in December 2020.

In one hearing, government prosecutors talked about the lavish lifestyle enjoyed by Farley in the upscale neighborhood.

Neighbors, who were interviewed by a Star-Banner reporter after Farley was taken into custody, were surprised on hearing the news of Farley who some knew as "Tim."

At his court hearing, multiple residents showed up to support Farley and Vu. Some offered to store his plan while he was locked up.

The couple's pricey home and plane were seized by authorities.

