Captured inmate Casey White charged with murder after death of jail guard Vicky White

The Alabama inmate who broke out of prison in April and set off a nationwide manhunt has been charged with murder following the death of his jail guard lover who helped him escape.

Vicky White, 56, helped Casey White, 38, escape from a jail in Florence, Ala., in late April. After faking transportation to a mental evaluation at a nearby courthouse, the two switched cars at a shopping center and went on the run. The pair had a six-hour headstart before authorities realized there was no mental evaluation.

Before the description was made public, the two ditched their car in Tennessee and bought a truck.

Law enforcement caught up with them 11 days later in Evansville, Ind., after their truck was spotted at a car wash and the two were found at a nearby motel. After a chase that ended when their car crashed into a ditch, as police closed in on the two, Vicky White apparently died of a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. Casey White was taken into custody.

Authorities said the two developed a secret romantic relationship and planned the escape together.

The Lauderdale County District Attorney announced Tuesday White is now charged with first-degree escape “and in the course and furtherance of committing escape in the first degree, caused the death of Vicky White, who died from a gunshot wound to the head,” according to al.com.

Under Alabama law, a murder charge can be tacked on when a death occurs during the commission of another crime.

A grand jury made the indictment on July 6 and a copy of it was delivered to White on Monday.

“Casey White will enter a plea of not guilty to the charge of felony murder at his arraignment,” White’s defense attorney, Mark McDaniel, said in a statement Tuesday. “The defense team will file a number of pre-trial motions including a motion for the state to provide the defense team with a copy of the autopsy of Vicky White. After receiving the results of the autopsy, the defense team will file additional motions stating the relief sought.”

White was already serving a 75-year sentence for a 2015 string of crimes, including a home invasion, a carjacking and a police chase that led to him being convicted of attempted murder and kidnapping charges, and is facing a murder trial that is scheduled to begin in December for the 2015 death of Connie Ridgeway.