Captured: Mother, daughter charged in murder of 13-year-old caught in Delaware

Mar. 31—A mother and daughter wanted for the murder of a 13-year-old girl were captured Wednesday evening in Delaware.

Isis Wallace, 22, and Nichole Brooks, 43, both of Bluefield, were apprehended without incident at a hotel room in Dover by the U.S. Marshals, Lt. Kenny Adams with the Bluefield Police Department said.

The arrests occurred around 9 p.m., U.S. Marshal Mark Waggamon said.

The two are charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of the juvenile.

The teen was shot around 11 p.m. on March 23 at the intersection of U.S. Route 460 and Cumberland Road in Bluefield, Adams said. She died the next day of her injuries.

Adams said the incident stemmed from a previous domestic-related shooting earlier in the evening on Memorial Avenue.

The juvenile was shot while Wallace was firing at her boyfriend, who was in a vehicle with an adult female and the young teen, Adams said.

"His sister was picking him up," Adams said. "The little girl who was shot and killed was his sister's daughter."

Earlier on Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals Service issued a $5,000 reward for both Wallace and Brooks, bringing the total bounty to $10,000.

Waggamon said a task force of more than 30 law enforcement officials have been working on the case nonstop. The task force includes U.S. Marshals, as well as local and state law enforcement partners.

"We're very fortunate we have very good relationships with local law enforcement," Waggamon said. "Some of us have gone a day or two without sleeping."

Waggamon said tips on the two women were received by phone and email.

"We're very happy," Waggamon said. "We prepare for the worst and hope for the best."

Adams said the two women will have an extradition hearing in Delaware and then be transported back to West Virginia.

The two women were considered armed and dangerous while on the run.

