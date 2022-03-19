Captured naked man who deputies said fired shots at them, makes first appearance

A Micanopy man who Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies said fired several shots at them two days ago made his first appearance in front of a judge on charges of three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and domestic battery on a person over 65.

Circuit Judge Stacy Youmans was on the bench Saturday morning when she called Daniel Garrish Robbins to the podium. Wearing a thick, green, strap-on jail uniform signaling he's on suicide watch, Robbins was told about his charges. At times, the 54-year-old rambled when answering the judge's questions.

Citing a concern for the community, Youmans set Robbins' bond at $65,000. She told Robbins if he's released on bond, he cannot return to the Micanopy residence, have no contact with the reported victim or the deputies he's accused of shooting at and no firearms.

What led deputies to Robbins' residence

Detective Billy Burleson's report states on March 15, a woman told deputies that Robbins was verbally and physically assaulting her.

Burleson interviewed one of the deputies who was fired upon by Robbins. He said he and his two colleagues went to the 10,000 block of Northwest 215th Lane Road in Micanopy on Thursday afternoon to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance.

The deputy said they walked to the west side of the property when they saw Robbins, who was naked, standing by a car. The deputy said he announced himself and called Robbins by his name. Robbins looked at him and ran to the back of the home, the deputy said.

The deputy said they walked to the front of the home and that he saw Robbins through a window holding a gun. The deputy said he yelled that Robbins had a firearm. Robbins fired four shots at the deputies, who took cover behind a sheriff's cruiser, according to Burleson's report.

Searching for Robbins

Deputies told dispatchers about their situation and called for additional support. They waited for other deputies while maintaining security, and one deputy returned fire, officials said.

The names of the deputies were not released by local officials. None of the deputies were injured or hurt during the gunfire, sheriff's officials said. Robbins was also not shot.

Joined by other law enforcement officials, deputies went looking for Robbins. He was not found in the home or in the immediate area, authorities said.

Captured

Local law enforcement officials said around 12:30 a.m. Friday, an Alachua County K-9 handler and his dog Micco, detected footprints. The dog and its handler searched the area.

Micco saw the alleged shooter, who was still not dressed, in the 18200 block of Southeast 21st Street in Micanopy.

Robbins was taken into custody and transported to the Alachua County Jail for booking.

The Micanopy man was at the Alachua County Jail for several hours. He was later transferred from the Alachua County lockup to the Marion County Jail on Friday. He was booked into the facility at 1:59 p.m.

Local court records show Robbins was adjudicated guilty for DUI property damage.

