Captured occupier says Russian command fled Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast Security Service of Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER, 2022, 12:15

A Russian invader who has been stationed in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv Oblast since March has described how the counteroffensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine demoralised Russian troops.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) press service

Details: The 20-year-old grenade launcher says that the invaders, abandoned by their commanders to fend for themselves, were effectively "burned" by the heavy fire of Ukrainian defenders on the approach to Shevchenkove.

The occupier admits that he was lucky to survive because he surrendered in time. He recommends that other military personnel of the Russian Federation do the same.

He also appeals to parents of Russian soldiers not to send their children to war.

Quote from SSU: "We are warning you that every day things will get more unbearable for the enemy on our land."

