Captured Pennsylvania prison escapee Danelo Cavalcante's new mugshot released

Officials in Pennsylvania released the mugshot for convicted killer Danelo Cavalcante after he was captured on Wednesday morning, nearly two weeks after he escaped from Chester County Prison.

Cavalcante escaped from the Chester County Prison the morning of Aug. 31, and the U.S. Marshals Service says he's also wanted for a homicide in Brazil. Cavalcante was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2021 and sentenced to life in prison.

Cavalcante was captured on Wednesday shortly after 8:00 a.m.

He is in custody of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections and is housed at SCI Phoenx, a maximum-security prison in the state, according to officials.

"The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) has assumed custody of Danelo Cavalcante as of 3:00 PM on September 13, 2023 to serve his mandatory life sentence for first-degree murder. Cavalcante – Inmate Number QP8931 – is currently housed at SCI Phoenix, a maximum-security prison in Montgomery County," the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections wrote.

