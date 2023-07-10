Captured: Police find California fugitive Eric Abril alive hiding in creekbed

Rocklin police captured escaped murder suspect Eric James Abril at 12:30 p.m. Monday, ending a manhunt that began early Sunday morning when he fled from Roseville Sutter Medical Center.

“If you run you will be shot,” an officer could be heard shouting over police radio. “You understand?”

“His hands are up,” the officer continued. “He’s listening to commands. He’s walking toward us. It’s confirmed it’s him. Tattoos on his arms, matches the description, orange pants.”

Abril, 35, was taken into custody near Antelope Creek behind 5855 Zion Court, according to radio traffic, following a night-long search for him by dozens of police officers who combed through rough, rocky terrain using dogs, drones and aircraft.

Word of his capture came from scanner traffic, and Placer County sheriff’s officials had yet to announce the news.

But Abril’s lawyer, Matthew Bockmon, learned of his client’s capture from The Bee and expressed relief.

“I’m glad he’s safe,” Bockmon said. “And I hope nobody else is hurt.”

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.