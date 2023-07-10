Captured: Police find Roseville fugitive Eric Abril alive hiding in Rocklin creekbed

Rocklin police captured escaped murder suspect Eric James Abril at 12:30 p.m. Monday, ending a manhunt that began early Sunday morning when he fled from Roseville Sutter Medical Center.

“If you run you will be shot,” an officer could be heard shouting over police radio. “You understand?”

“His hands are up,” the officer continued. “He’s listening to commands. He’s walking toward us. It’s confirmed it’s him. Tattoos on his arms, matches the description, orange pants.”

Abril, 35, was taken into custody near Antelope Creek behind 5855 Zion Court, according to radio traffic, following a night-long search for him by dozens of police officers who combed through rough, rocky terrain using dogs, drones and aircraft.

Word of his capture came from scanner traffic, and Placer County sheriff’s officials tweeted the news shortly after the arrest.

“UPDATE: Fugitive Eric Abril is in custody,” the tweet read.

UPDATE: Fugitive Eric Abril is in custody. — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) July 10, 2023





UPDATE as of 12:46 today, per the @PlacerSheriff , escaped fugitive Abril has been captured and is in custody. pic.twitter.com/IhXrluehak — rocklinpolice (@RocklinPolice) July 10, 2023

Abril’s lawyer, Matthew Bockmon, learned of his client’s capture from The Bee and expressed relief.

“I’m glad he’s safe,” Bockmon said. “And I hope nobody else is hurt.”

The arrest came after a massive effort by more than 200 law enforcement officers trying to find a man accused of executing a 72-year-old hostage at Mahany Park during an April 6 standoff with police.

Abril also is charged with shooting the slain man’s wife in the arm and wounding a California Highway Patrol officer at the scene.

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.