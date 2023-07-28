Captured Rapides Parish inmate now facing escape, drug charges

A Rapides Parish inmate was charged with simple escape and three other charges after being captured late Thursday in a rural area.

Daniel Lee Burns, 39, had escaped from a work crew Tuesday afternoon while at the Rapides Parish Sheriff Office's Tioga substation. Detectives tracked him to a home in the Elmer area by the following day, but he fled to some nearby woods.

He was captured Thursday, just after 4 p.m., in an area around Camp Claiborne off Messina Road, near Twin Bridges Road. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 on a simple escape charge, as well as felony charges of criminal conspiracy, possession of a controlled dangerous substance III and introduction of contraband into a jail.

Burns, 39, was serving state time for a parole violation from a previous burglary conviction.

Daniel Lee Burns: Search underway in Elmer area for Rapides Parish Sheriff's escaped inmate

He has an Aug. 2 pretrial conference set on felony charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance II and two misdemeanor offenses.

As detectives began searching for Burns, they believed he had help in his escape. Three people were arrested and booked into jail — a man and a woman at an Alexandria home and a woman at the Elmer area home from which Burns fled.

The pair arrested in Alexandria were booked on drug, weapons and other charges. The other woman was arrested on criminal conspiracy and accessory after the fact charges.

