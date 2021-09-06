Captured Rhode Island fugitive clocked at 113 mph, crashed after tires deflated

Sep. 6—A Rhode Island fugitive was captured Sunday afternoon after being clocked driving 113 mph in Sutton, leading to a pursuit and crash on I-89.

Elijah K. Cadieux, 18, who was described by New Hampshire State Police as homeless, is charged with being a fugitive from justice, receiving stolen property, reckless conduct, disobeying police, resisting arrest, conduct after an accident and reckless driving.

"There are other possible charges pending for theft that are related to the license plate and some new merchandise that was found in the vehicle," Troop D said in a statement.

According to state police, about 2:41 p.m., Cadieux was clocked at 113 mph as he overtook a fully marked cruiser patrolling I-89.

"The driver did not stop and a pursuit ensued. The vehicle entered and exited I-89 at two different exits on I-89 north before the pursuit was terminated due to concerns for public safety," Troop D said.

Shortly after, Cadieux drove over a tire deflation device that punctured two tires of the Ford SUV he was driving, according to police.

"After this occurred, the suspect drove off I-89 at mile marker 48.2 and fled into the woods," Troop D said.

A police perimeter was established, it was discovered that the SUV was recently reported stolen in Rhode Island. A canine unit deployed to search for Cadieux, who was later found on I-89 and arrested without further incident, police said.

Determining his identity, police learned Rhode Island had an active warrant for Cadieux for armed robbery in the first degree.

Cadieux was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon for treatment of pre-exiting conditions unrelated to the crash. After discharge he will be held at Merrimack County jail on preventative detention awaiting arraignment in Merrimack County Superior Court on September 7.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call Trooper Jared Scholand at 603-223-4381.