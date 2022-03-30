CAPTURED: Texas Rangers seek assistance in locating homicide suspect

Mar. 30—Update: Deleon was taken into custody at the Point of Entry in Eagle Pass, TX on 3/30/22 at approximately 11 a.m.

ERATH COUNTY — Texas Rangers are investigating a homicide that occurred in Dublin on March 27, 2022 and need the public's assistance locating a suspect.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a female was shot and killed in the 400 block of West Valley Street. The suspect, Jesus Manuel Deleon, is 60 years old, approximately 5-feet-8 and 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Deleon was observed driving away from the residence in a black Ford F-150 pickup that was later found abandoned in Hamilton County on March 28.

If you have information on Deleon's whereabouts, please contact Texas Ranger B. J. Hill at 254-965-5928, the Dublin Police Department at 254-445-3455, or call Erath County Crime stoppers at 254-965-CASH(2274) or submit a tip online: www.erathcountycrimestoppers.com.