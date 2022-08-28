Capturing the behind-the-scenes sports action

ZANESVILLE — Storied Rivals Sports Media is part of the fabric of the regional sports landscape.

What started as an idea for owner Aaron Spragg, a former sportscaster and play-by-play talent, morphed into a concept that was novel in its time in 2008.

Now in its 15th year, the Zanesville-based business has moved beyond the team highlight films and recruiting videos that have made them a mainstay.

They're much more now, a true story of evolution. In addition to their base work of team and event videos, the business is deep into the team apparel industry. It will soon add creative marketing to its portfolio under the name CrowdBounce Creative Media & Marketing.

The latter is a product of one of the largest social media outreaches in Ohio — they have almost 26,000 followers on Twitter, more than 22,000 on Instagram and 29,000 on Facebook.

That has taken plenty of long nights on the road traveling to and from high school events interacting with coaches, players and fans, along with countless hours spent in editing bays producing films.

They currently cover 25 football teams and 40 schools total across all platforms. Its reach is from Dayton to Columbus to Akron, but the biggest draw remains in the Muskingum Valley. They also work for Buckeye Trail and Meadowbrook in Guernsey County and Ridgewood in Coshocton County, in addition to four schools in Licking County and 10 in greater Columbus. Garaway, which plays in the Inter-Valley Conference with Ridgewood, is also a member school.

That took years and the trust of coaches and administrators that allow rare behind-the-scenes access to build. He called the businesses' popularity a product of good old-fashioned word-of-mouth advertising.

"When you publish as many videos as we do, and I’d like to think it's because of the way they stand out, that people want to know ‘who made this?’ Word gets out that these guys are for hire and we want these guys around, and that’s just how it happens. You do something for 15 years, your hope is that it grows organically."

A 1999 John Glenn grad who obtained a journalism degree from Muskingum University in 2003, Spragg's background as an on-air talent and broadcaster provided him opportunities to build relationships with coaches and athletic directors from area high schools.

It only grew over time, and the business has tried to give back as much as possible.

During 2020, when COVID-19 limited crowds to 20 percent capacity at high school games, he wrote checks totaling $50,000 to schools that used his pay-per-view services that season. Spragg wanted to help them make up for the thousands lost in revenue from ticket sales. His apparel chain, created as an alternative revenue stream for the company, also serves as team fundraisers for the schools he covers.

That was a challenging year, he said, one he wouldn't have survived if not for federal PPP loans and 25 schools requesting his company to film their graduation proceedings that were not open to the public.

"It was our best six weeks (financially) ever," Spragg said. "Had it not been for that, I don't know what would have happened."

John Glenn was his first client and remains one today. So does Zanesville, who followed his alma mater, after he served as the play-by-play voice for basketball program for much of his time at WHIZ.

Aaron Spragg, of Storied Rivals Sports Media, takes a picture of the team following Philo's 15-2 win against Steubenville in a Division II district final in 2020 in Old Washington. Spragg's company is entering its 15th season in digital media.

"Luckily we've retained our clients because we're good at what we do, it becomes part of their program," Spragg said. "But when people reach out we try to cover them, and that's how we end up covering teams so far away."

John Glenn athletic director Michael Dunlap said many of his teams use Spragg's company for videos and apparel as a local source, adding both of his products are of high quality.

Their social media outreach only helps extend their teams' successes to a wider audience.

"They are willing to work on very tight time constraints, such as T-shirts for a tournament run, league championships and other things that the turnaround might only be a few days," Dunlap said. "They offer sales through a digital platform that makes things very easy from a school standpoint."

Meeting demands of teams wanting coverage and needing apparel on the fly are among the many challenges Spragg's contingent faces daily.

The logistical challenges of running a media operation, with shooters heading in all directions of the state and working in two offices, is always an unwanted stressor. So is staying up with technology and updating equipment, such as cameras and computers.

It's also part of the gig, one with which Spragg has long been familiar.

"Without the staff we have this wouldn't exist," Spragg said. "I've told our staff that. The goal is we want to create a company that can create and enjoy their jobs professionally, but still provide financially for them. The goal isn't to make a media wage, it's to make a living wage. It's very important for me that we do that.

"Right now our entire staff sacrifices because there are times when we have to in order to get things done," he added. "But I think they see what we are building."

That includes developing talent.

Spragg lamented the current college climate within electronic media and multimedia journalism programs, which he said have ill-prepared its students on operating cameras and how to capture video.

That has led to him working closely with new employees who gain on-the-job experience to capture the intimate moments and highlights that schools have come to expect.

The company's alumni base includes Ryan Wise, who left to become the director of football creative video at the University of Michigan. Another is employed by NFL Media, and yet another at Campbellsville University.

"That validates what we are doing," Spragg said.

After spending much of his early years trying to be a one-man wrecking crew in terms of shooting, editing and handling the business aspects of the company on a part-time basis, he jumped into the business as a full-time endeavor in 2013.

He now delegates much of the workload to trusted lieutenant Sean Fisher and others on the production team, including those who are also approaching a decade of tenure. Fisher has already been with the company for 10 years.

In that time the business has expanded into an office in Grandview Heights, in addition to its original facility in Newton Township, to better serve its schools in the Columbus area and Western Ohio.

Spragg still shoots on a regular basis, but he's now focused on the business aspect of the operation. That includes finding corporate sponsors and expanding the team apparel operation. He will soon be venturing into creative marketing.

It's all in an effort to not make the same mistake others have done in the past — lean too heavily on advertising revenue to stay profitable.

His ultimate goal is to build a company that is stable and profitable enough to pay its employees more than a living wage.

It's gotten better over time, but he admitted that it is still a work in progress.

He has made it gospel that his employees shoot only events that generate revenue. He doesn't want them devoting time and energy to endeavors that don't help the businesses financially.

That wasn't always the case, especially in the early years.

"I enjoy the business side of it," Spragg said. "As stressful as it is, I enjoy the idea of making something successful and figuring it out. Even at 15 years in it's still start-up mode and bootstraps."

sblackbu@gannett.com; Twitter: @SamBlackburnTR

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Capturing the behind-the-scenes sports action