Capxon International Electronic (HKG:469) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Capxon International Electronic Company Limited (HKG:469) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Capxon International Electronic

What Is Capxon International Electronic's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 Capxon International Electronic had CN¥254.2m of debt, an increase on CN¥120.7m, over one year. However, it does have CN¥277.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of CN¥23.0m.

SEHK:469 Historical Debt, July 30th 2019 More

A Look At Capxon International Electronic's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Capxon International Electronic had liabilities of CN¥796.9m falling due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥17.9m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥277.1m in cash and CN¥400.5m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling CN¥137.1m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Capxon International Electronic has a market capitalization of CN¥386.4m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Capxon International Electronic also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Capxon International Electronic has boosted its EBIT by 88%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Capxon International Electronic's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. Capxon International Electronic may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, Capxon International Electronic recorded free cash flow worth 51% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.