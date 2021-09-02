Capybara population 'wreaking havoc' in wealthy community in Argentina

Capybaras have destroyed lawns, caused traffic jams and even bitten residents' dogs in a community in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Local residents in the Nordelta district of the country's capital city have complained about the rodents' intrusion. Some have even pointed guns at the capybaras, though they are forbidden from touching or harming them according to wildlife officials in the area, local news outlet La Nación reported.

Adult capybaras can grow up to 3.2 feet in length, stand over 24 inches tall, and some can weigh up to 132 pounds.

“They not only destroy gardens, but their excrement has also become a problem,” one local man told La Nación.

Some in the country are celebrating the capybaras, referred to as carpinchos in Argentina, invading the wealthy, gated community that sits on the wetlands of the Paraná, one of the world's largest rivers.

Capybaras are seen across cities, parks and roads in Argentina.

"It's not an invasion. That was the capybaras' land years ago before this rich community built homes on top of the wetland," Ariel Fernandez told USA TODAY. "So a lot of us in Argentina are rooting for these capybaras to mess with the rich and out of touch. They're wreaking havoc."

Ecologist Enrique Viale told The Guardian that Nordelta residents were the ones who first invaded the ecosystem. He added that the Nordelta residents wanted "the dream of living in the wild" without the intrusion of snakes, bugs and capybaras.

“Nordelta is the supersized paradigm of gated communities built on wetlands. The first thing it does is take away the absorbent function of the land, so when there are extreme weather events, it is the poorer surrounding neighborhoods that end up flooded. As always, it is the poor who end paying the price," Viale said.

Residents in Tigre, Buenos Aires have complained about the intrusion of capybaras in the city.

