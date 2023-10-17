Car with 2-year-old boy inside stolen in Rochester

A two-year-old boy was hospitalized after someone stole a vehicle with him inside in northwest Rochester on Monday night.

Rochester police were called to Dewey Avenue, near Electric Avenue, around 9:15 p.m. after a 26-year-old Rochester woman reported that her car had been stolen with her 2-year-old son inside, said Lt. Dave Williams of the Rochester Police Department. The woman had gone into a store on Dewey Avenue when the car was stolen.

Moments later, someone called 911 reporting that a toddler was walking alone on nearby Electric Avenue, Williams said. The caller stayed with the boy until police arrived.

The boy suffered an injury to his upper body, which was not considered life-threatening, and was taken to Rochester General Hospital to be evaluated, Williams said.

No charges have been filed in connection with the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

