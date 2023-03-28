A car with 3 kids inside was shot up in Gulfport. Then the mother was run over, police say.

An argument between two women ended with one in jail and the other in the hospital.

Gulfport Police Department responded to reports of a shooting Monday evening at the 2800 block of Sixth Avenue, according to a release issued.

Upon arrival at around 5:19 p.m., officers found a woman suffering injuries from being run over by a vehicle.

Detectives learned that an argument turned into a physical altercation between the injured woman and Labrittani Keaira Watts, 22, of Gulfport.

When the victim left the home with her three children in tow, Watts shot the vehicle several times. The victim jumped out of her moving vehicle and tried to flee on foot but was ultimately hit by her vehicle.

Watts fled on foot, but officers later located and charged her with one count of aggravated domestic assault and three counts of aggravated assault.

Watts is held at the Harrison County jail on a $400,000 bond set by Judge Nick Patano. Watts also had felony warrants through Biloxi and Mobile at the time of her arrest.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Gulfport Police

Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.