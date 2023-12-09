Car with 3 relatives crashes; 1 dies, 1 arrested for manslaughter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A teenage driver was booked for manslaughter after a Friday night crash that killed one of his relatives and severely injured another.

The driver, later identified as Jesse Granados-Villegas, was speeding before losing control on a curve on SW River Road near SW Farmington Road, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said. The care rolled over and crashed through a chain link fence.

One relative died at the scene. The other was rushed by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of “severe injuries,” officials said. Their names, ages and exact relationship with Granados-Villegas was not released.

The 19-year-old was booked into the Washington County Jail for manslaughter, reckless driving and driving under the influence of marijuana.

The crash remains under investigation.

