Car accident causes financial hardship: Cape Cod Times Needy Fund delivers help
After the accident, they needed another car. That meant an additional monthly payment for the young Island mother and her family. Higher food and fuel costs were also taking a toll, leading to a $500 monthly expense increase that their budget couldn't handle. With rent and child care costs, they were already living paycheck to paycheck.
The Cape Cod Times Needy Fund was able to provide immediate assistance. The fund provided a month of heating fuel and empowered the mother by guiding her to important resources for child care and fuel assistance. Thanks to the support of Needy Fund donors like you, their burden was eased and the road ahead looks brighter.
What is the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund?
The nonprofit Cape Cod Times Needy Fund has provided emergency financial assistance to thousands of Cape Codders and Islanders since 1936. That assistance is made possible because of the continued generosity of neighbors helping neighbors.
The Needy Fund provides short-term emergency assistance to Cape and Islands residents so they can continue to go to work and/or stay in their homes. People in need submit their requests for help to the Needy Fund, which in turn pays for the goods or services — a medical bill, for example — through a voucher system. No cash is given to Needy Fund recipients.
How to donate to the Needy Fund
Donations, which are tax-deductible, may be made online here.
Checks payable to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund should be mailed to Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, P.O. Box 36, Hyannis, MA 02601.
How to get Needy Fund assistance
Those needing assistance may contact the Needy Fund at 508-778-5661 or 800-422-1446.
Questions can be emailed to info@needyfund.org. The Needy Fund is also on Facebook (facebook.com/NeedyFund) and X (formerly Twitter) @NeedyFund.
