Car accident causes financial hardship: Cape Cod Times Needy Fund delivers help

After the accident, they needed another car. That meant an additional monthly payment for the young Island mother and her family. Higher food and fuel costs were also taking a toll, leading to a $500 monthly expense increase that their budget couldn't handle. With rent and child care costs, they were already living paycheck to paycheck.

The Cape Cod Times Needy Fund was able to provide immediate assistance. The fund provided a month of heating fuel and empowered the mother by guiding her to important resources for child care and fuel assistance. Thanks to the support of Needy Fund donors like you, their burden was eased and the road ahead looks brighter.

What is the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund?

The nonprofit Cape Cod Times Needy Fund has provided emergency financial assistance to thousands of Cape Codders and Islanders since 1936. That assistance is made possible because of the continued generosity of neighbors helping neighbors.

The Needy Fund provides short-term emergency assistance to Cape and Islands residents so they can continue to go to work and/or stay in their homes. People in need submit their requests for help to the Needy Fund, which in turn pays for the goods or services — a medical bill, for example — through a voucher system. No cash is given to Needy Fund recipients.

How to donate to the Needy Fund

Donations, which are tax-deductible, may be made online here.

Checks payable to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund should be mailed to Cape Cod Times Needy Fund, P.O. Box 36, Hyannis, MA 02601.

How to get Needy Fund assistance

Those needing assistance may contact the Needy Fund at 508-778-5661 or 800-422-1446.

Questions can be emailed to info@needyfund.org. The Needy Fund is also on Facebook (facebook.com/NeedyFund) and X (formerly Twitter) @NeedyFund.

Needy Fund donors

The fundraising goal this season is $1.6 million, and every donation helps. Thanks to everyone who has made a donation to the Cape Cod Times Needy Fund.

Total Contributions to Date: $177,745.03

Vela Foundation;$10,000

John Officer and Marcia Wade;$5,000

Peter and Beth Nolan;$2,000

David and Nancy Thyng;$1,000

Richard and Tekla Cote;$1,000

In loving memory of Ann and Maurice Gauthier;$1,000

John Richtarik;$600

John and Shirley;$600

Christian Rodenhaver;$500

In memory of the Rev. Paul Thompson from Jim Hinkle and Roy Hammer;$500

John Simmonds;$500

Mary Ryan;$500

Cornel J. Faucher and Mary Beth Rooney;$500

Alison and Bert Czuchra;$500

In memory of Louis Rosado,Jr. and Carol and Jennifer Rosado;$500

In memory of Theresa Rose Mancuso;$500

Teresa Freeman and Brian Blakeley;$400

Karen and William Goggins;$300

Paul and Amy Greeley;$300

Penn and Brenda Szittya;$300

David Wilk;$250

Lisa Killen Goodwin;$250

Carolyn Barnes;$250

Joan Sully;$250

In memory of John Reed Oppenheimer,loving husband and father, dedicated scientist and passionate educator. With love and heartfelt sympathy from Dr. Ana Paula Oppenheimer's colleagues at Cape Cod Healthcare;$250

Anonymous;$200

Byron and Linda Fulcher;$100

In memory of Francis J. and Mary E. Shealey;$100

Anonymous;$107

In loving memory of Chad Cerulli;$50

Anonymous;$25

Bruce and Susan Benwood;$100

Richard Mitzner;$50

Robert and Susan James;$200

George and Ann Mastin;$100

In memory of Phyllis Morin;$25

Daniel and Frances Disenso;$50

Robertson and Patricia Dinsmore;$100

Diane and Sam Singer;$25

JoAnn Heiser;$40.00

Catherine Richardson;$100

Jane Cronin;$100

Anonymous;$10

Ruth Anderson-Zabre;$75

In memory of Eileen L. Reardon from Joseph Reardon;$100

Anonymous;$100

In memory of my sister from Carol Powers;$25

Chris and Larry Gordon;$50

Marjorie and Albert Fengler;$100

Courtney Raeke;$2

Anonymous;$50

Anonymous;$50

Nila and Bruce Smith;$100

Philip and Nancy Wildman;$100

Jeanne McNett and Nicholas Athanassiou;$100

Sheila Curtis;$200

Mary M. Connelly;$50

In memory of Bumpa and Nana;$100

In memory of Richard and Mercedes Cox;$100

Barbara Zwicker;$15

Lewis and Maureen Andujar;$50

In memory of Janice O'Brien;$100

James Colleran;$100

Anonymous;$25

Elaine and Raymond Berry;$120

Jennifer Rockwell;$25

Dennis Yarmouth Womens Club;$100

In memory of Charles D. Srams;$100

Robin Roncari;$100

Sandwich Chapter No. 221, Order of the Eastern Star;$100

Martha and Patrick Laffan;$10

Joy and Roscoe Riley;$25

David and Diana Brassard;$150

Francis and Eleanor Barry;$25

In memory of Grandma Ann Whelan and Rabbi Jeffrey Weisblatt from Kathy and Jon Weisblatt;$20

Kathy and Brian Shanahan;$100

Carol McCabe;$25

In memory of Susan Milsky from the The Milsky Family;$100

Joseph and Alma Scordato;$100

Elaine Perkins;$50

In memory of Dave by Peggy;$25

Bonnie Sullivan;$100

In memory of Tim Hammond;$50

Suzanne S. Haley;$50

Peter and Karen Vergoni;$50

Eric Gordon and Carole Hebb;$200

Robert Costa;$100

Barbara Gibson;$100

RM Snow;$100

Cornelius and Elizabeth Gleeson;$100

Donald Blickens;$200

Sharon Leavitt;$50

Paul and Donna Gagnon;$200

Anonymous;$50

Pamela l Flynn;$25

T. Scott Collins;$25

Celeste Charbonneau;$50

Edward Brown;$25

Theresa Tokla;$50

Charles Berthelson;$50

Ruben and Anne Deveau;$100

Susan and Bruce Jankowski;$200

Louis and Corinne Martinage;$25

Paul and Marilyn;$100

John Ross;$25

In memory of Eleanor Jean Trusso from Sandy and Stephen ;$50

Chuck and Donna Spillane;$100

Anonymous;$25

Joseph and Edna Holland;$50

In memory of Yvonne;$100

Faramarz Khedmaty;$200

Marilyn Grannemann and Lee Avery;$100

The Tremblay Family;$100

Mary E. Hakanson;$100

Steven Aiken;$25

Rene Guenette;$100

Gareth Henry;$50

Barbara Nichols;$20

Robert and Joan McLellan;$25

In memory of Kelly McGrath from Jack and Alyson Desens;$50

The Costello Family;$50

Jocelyn Croft;$31.04

Bob & Arlene Hoxie;$100

Rich and Gwen Brown;$50

Amanda Murphy;$100

Kevin and Chris Flannigan;$100

Lois Ryder Monahan;$20

In loving memory of Oliver Hallet,Jr. from Muriel Hallet;$100

Norman and Constance Weare;$100

In memory of Joseph E. Perna III from Mike and and Joanie Perna;$50

Lady Haber Kornberg;$100

Sally and Steve;$50

Kathleen Looney;$100

Linda and A. Francis Finnell;$100

In memory of Noel Bonacci from the Bray Farm Book Club;$130

Francis and Faith Ziino;$25

In memory of Warren Geer and Lynn Mahoney;$100

In loving memory of Kim Mills from Mom B and Dad;$200

Anonymous;$50

James and Elizabeth Cullen;$100

Lois Michael Vincent;$100

In memory of George Botelho from Naomi Botelho;$100

Robert and Johanna Maryanski;$10

Lorraine Cambra;$100

In memory of the Borutas;$25

Anonymous;$25

Mary LeClair;$50

David and Lucy Banner;$100

Jamie and Jane Barger;$200

Beverly Clark;$50

Alfreda and David Riley;$100

Christopher and Jacqueline Rastallis;$100

In memory of Scott Gabriel;$200

Robert and Elizabeth Foley;$100

Susan Floyd;$25

Margaret Garity;$200

Robert Asack;$100

Anonymous;$25

John and Kathy Cuddy;$100

Robert J. Giannetti;$20

In memory of Robert G. Frey Sr.;$200

Lawrence and Barbara Singmaster;$200

Elizabeth and William Hearn;$200

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Mike and Karen McCarthy from Kathleen Swann;$50

Rick and Alison Lewis;$50

In memory of Jackie Arsenault from Asher Arsenault;$50

Anonymous;$50

Anne Brutnell;$25

David and Anne Keaveney;$25

In memory of Emma and Fred Pons;$25

Carol and Frank Perry;$50

In memory of Maureen Taylor;$100

Mary Cannon and John Mennitto;$100

Anonymous;$100

In memory of Phyllis Helen Morin from Ron and Linda Knight;$200

Anonymous;$50

In honor of Michael and Karen McCarthy - 50th wedding anniversary;$200

David and Edith Ross;$100

Suzan Greenup and James Power;$100

Joyce E. Noyes;$30

William and Jennie Platt;$20

Janet and Michael Britz;$200

Anonymous;$50

Anonymous;$200

Dave and Linda Reed;$50

Anonymous;$50

Cheryl Ahonen;$20.60

Dorothy Howell;$100

Nancy Nichols;$150

Anonymous;$50

In memory of Louise Power;$103

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod Times Needy Fundy helps young mom pay bills: How you can help