Car with baby inside riddled with bullets as 2 women open fire on I-285, police say

Two women are facing multiple charges after police said they opened fire on I-285.

Last Saturday, just before 7:30 p.m., Clayton County officers were called to Old National Highway in regards to a road incident that reportedly occurred on I-285.

Police said the investigation revealed that one car had a family with a baby in the back seat and two women, identified as Faye Mitchell, 42, and Yasmin Mitchell, 20 were in the other vehicle.

The family told Clayton authorities that the car Faye and Yasmin Mitchell were in, was tailgating them. The family said they exited the ramp, and changed lanes, in an attempt to let the other car pass by.

Clayton police said the vehicle that the Mitchell’s were in pulled up next to them, flashed a gun and started shooting.

According to the department, the driver returned fire in self-defense but ran out of bullets.

The driver reportedly immediately left the interstate and called police. Officers said a witness and video footage supported the claims of the victims involved.

In a joint investigation with the College Park Police Department, officers were able to identify the two suspects and convince them to return to the scene.

Officials said the victims’ car had bullet holes in the driver’s side door and the window was shattered. Officers also found two guns from the suspects.

The pair was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, cruelty to children, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, terroristic acts, and reckless conduct.

No injuries were reported.

