Car barrels through 7-Eleven after driver throws merchandise at employees, CA cops say

A man plowed his car into a 7-Eleven after throwing merchandise at employees, California police said.

After causing a ruckus inside the Arcadia store on Thursday, Nov. 24, the man left, got into his car and “intentionally drove towards the front of the store,”, according to a Facebook post from the Arcadia Police Department.

A man intentionally plowed his car into a 7-Eleven after throwing merchandise at employees, California police said.

Witnesses told police the man “accelerated toward the front doors where employees and customers were standing,” according to police.

Photos from police and the Arcadia Fire Department show the front doors of the business shattered, and the man’s Honda sedan sitting among the wreckage in the middle of the store.

Earlier today, fire responded on a reported vehicle driven into a structure. Upon arrival, crews found one vehicle stopped well into a 7-Eleven store on S Baldwin Ave. No injuries were reported. Inspectors from the Building & Health Dept were requested to survey the structure. pic.twitter.com/HpnSlr2nPo — Arcadia Fire Dept (@ArcadiaFireDept) November 24, 2022

Police said the man tried to flee but store employees and customers held him until officers arrived.

The man, from Monrovia, was arrested and is facing an attempted murder charge, police said. He is being held on $2 million bail.

Police said the incident is being investigated, and anyone with information is asked to called police at 626-574-5151.

Arcadia is about 15 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

Truck plows into Walmart, sending 3 to hospital as store is evacuated, Virginia cops say

Garbage truck smashes through side of home while three people are inside, Utah cops say

88-year-old crashes car through Trader Joe’s, injuring 8, California officials say