This car believed to be tied to Mariposa County homicide

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators believe they have identified a vehicle connected to a woman assumed to have been killed after she was reported missing in Mariposa County last year.

Wendy Pullins was reported missing and last seen in Mariposa County on June 15, 2022; the case is now being treated as a homicide.

Woman missing in Mariposa now homicide investigation

Based on information recently received, detectives have reason to believe that this 2005 Subaru Outback was used in the homicide and are seeking information related to the whereabouts of this vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office at 209-966-3615 or via email at sheriff@mariposacounty.org. Officials say anonymous tips can also be sent using the Mariposa Sheriff App.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.