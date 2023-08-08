His car was blocked at a gas station then a man opened fire, Lexington County cops say

A West Columbia man was arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting at a car full of people that blocked his vehicle at a gas pump, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

In addition to three counts of attempted murder, 23-year-old Markelle Da’Shaun Rogers was also charged with two counts of discharging a firearm at a vehicle and one count of possession of a weapon during violent crime, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The shooting happened Aug. 3, at a gas station in the 200 block of Longs Pond Road, according to the sheriff’s department. That’s in Lexington in an area occupied by gas stations, restaurants and retail businesses, about half a mile from Exit 51 on Interstate 20.

“Based on the information detectives have gathered and confirmed, Rogers fired multiple shots at a car after a fight in a convenience store parking lot,” Sheriff Jay Koon said in the release. “It all started when the shooting victims said they were blocked in by another car at a gas pump.”

Rogers and two women were in the other car, according to Koon.

“The two females who were in Rogers’ car got out of the car and started fighting the people in the other car,” Koon said. “After the fight was over, Rogers shot at the other car as it drove away.”

Koon said multiple rounds hit the other car.

A man was shot in the upper body and taken to an area hospital for treatment, the sheriff’s department said on the day of the shooting. Further information on his condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

“All signs point to this being an isolated incident among people who know each other,” the sheriff’s department said last Thursday. Information about how the people were connected prior to the shooting was not available.

Rogers was taken into custody Monday by deputies, along with members of the the U.S. Marshals Service, according to the release.

No bond has been set for Rogers, who is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center, jail records show.