Car bomb explodes at Washington funeral, police search for suspect

Washington State police are searching for a suspect who allegedly placed an explosive in a funeral-goer's car, causing the vehicle to blow up.

Authorities in Auburn, Washington, said a passenger in a dark sedan placed the bomb while the victim attended a funeral at Mountain View Cemetery on August 23.

No one was injured in the explosion, though the vehicle and surrounding trees were destroyed.

The Auburn Police Department said that city employees followed the suspect's car, which prompted the passenger to fire gunshots towards them.

POLICE DETONATE POTENTIAL BOMB INSIDE WEST VIRGINIA COURT BUILDING: REPORTS

"City of Auburn employees followed the suspect’s vehicle as it fled the area," the Auburn Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. "The suspect vehicle's passenger then shot several rounds at the employees as they followed."

Police say the vehicle is a black Acura RL with no license plates. The suspect is described as a tall man wearing a black ski mask.

MAN CHARGED FOR THREATENING LAS VEGAS AIRPORT WITH A FAKE BOMB

Auburn is a moderately-sized city roughly 26 miles south of Seattle.

Auburn police urge anyone with information relating to this case to call their tip line at 253-288-7403.