Car bomb kills daughter of Russian ultranationalist who supports invasion of Ukraine

A car bomb in Moscow killed the daughter of an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, officials said Sunday. Meanwhile, Ukraine warns of a possible "nasty" attack from Russia in the week ahead. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata reports from Kyiv.

  • Ukraine bans Independence Day rallies for fear of Russian rocket strikes

    Ukraine's capital Kyiv banned public celebrations this week to commemorate independence from Russian-dominated Soviet rule and its second city Kharkiv declared a curfew due to a heightened threat of Russian attack, local authorities said. Near frontlines in the south of the country, Ukraine said Russia fired rockets into several southern Ukrainian towns north and west of Europe's largest nuclear power plant, captured by Russian forces shortly after they invaded Ukraine in February. Artillery and rocket fire in the region of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear reactor complex, on the Russian-occupied south bank of the Dnipro River, has stirred fears of a nuclear disaster and led to calls for the surrounding area to be demilitarised.

  • Russia probing possible Ukraine involvement after car bombing kills Putin ally's daughter

    Russians called for attacks on Ukrainian government buildings after the death of a Putin ally's daughter in a car bombing outside Moscow.

  • Ukrainian pilots shot down invaders Ka-52 Alligator and drones

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 22 AUGUST 2022, 11:57 On Sunday, Ukrainian airmen destroyed a Ka-52 helicopter and seven drones of the Russian invaders. Source: Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook Quote: "On 21 August, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed seven operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, two Kalibr cruise missiles and a Ka-52 Alligator helicopter of the Russian invaders.

  • Russia blames Ukraine for death of Putin ally’s daughter in move that could prompt new attacks on Kyiv

    Ukraine denies involvement in Darya Dugina's death, but pro-Kremlin journalists and officials have already called for Russia to attack Kyiv.

  • Russian occupiers prepare minors for war and kidnap children to blackmail relatives Luhansk Oblast Military Administration

    MONDAY, 22 AUGUST 2022, 09:09 Russian occupiers have begun preparing minors for war in Luhansk Oblast, almost the entirety of which has been captured by Russian forces. The Russians are attempting to break through the Ukrainian defences on the eastern front.

  • Scholz told Putin before invasion Ukraine ‘wouldn’t join NATO within 30 years’

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured Russian dictator Vladimir Putin before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion and war against Ukraine that Ukraine would not join NATO in the next 30 years, German newspaper Die Welt reported on Aug. 22.

  • U.S. Treasury official warns Russia trying to bypass Western sanctions via Turkey

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told Turkish Deputy Finance Minister Yunus Elitas that Russian entities and individuals were attempting to use Turkey to bypass Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's war in Ukraine, the Treasury Department said. In a phone call, the two also discussed ongoing efforts to implement and enforce the sanctions against Russia, the department said in a statement. In its own readout of the call, the Turkish finance ministry said Elitas had stressed Turkey's deep economic and political relations with both Russia and Ukraine but also assured Adeyemo that Ankara would not allow any violation of the sanctions.

  • Zelensky knocks Russian plans to put captured Ukrainians on trial

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday said negotiations would be “impossible” with Russia if it holds a trial for captured defenders from Mariupol. Ukraine’s military intelligence arm warned on Friday in a Telegram post that Russia has been remodeling the Mariupol Chamber Philharmonic and installing iron cages in the building for a trial on Wednesday,…

  • 'Car bomb' kills Russian nationalist's daughter

    STORY: The daughter of an ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue has been killed in a suspected car bomb attack outside Moscow, say Russian state investigators.Darya Dugina, who was killed on Saturday (20 August) evening, was the daughter of prominent ideologue Alexander Dugin, who advocates Russia absorbing Ukraine and has been placed on a U.S. sanctions list.Described by investigators as a journalist and political expert, Dugina publicly backed her father's position and expressed support for Russia's intervention in Ukraine on state TV. The Russian Foreign Ministry speculated that Ukraine might have been behind the attack, though Ukraine denied any involvement.Russia's state news agency quoted an acquaintance of Dugina as saying the vehicle belonged to her father, who was probably the intended target.Father and daughter attended a festival outside Moscow and Dugin decided to switch cars at the last minute, a Russian state newspaper reported.Some Russia watchers say Dugin holds significant sway over Russian President Vladimir Putin, but others dispute that.

  • Daughter of close Putin ally killed in car bombing outside Moscow

    Russian investigators say a suspected car bomb killed Daria Dugina, the daughter of a close Vladimir Putin ally in a contract killing. Now Ukraine is bracing for retribution ahead of the six-month mark of the war. NBC’s Megan Fitzgerald reports for TODAY.

  • Crimea, Once a Bastion of Russian Power, Now Reveals Its Weakness

    The strikes deep inside the Russian-occupied territory have disrupted Moscow’s plans to drive further into southern Ukraine and potentially forcing a rethink of its broader strategy, military analysts and officials said.

  • Fate of Ukrainian lands held by Russia still seems unclear

    According to Russian state TV, the future of the Ukrainian regions captured by Moscow's forces is all but decided: Referendums on becoming part of Russia will soon take place there, and the joyful residents who were abandoned by Kyiv will be able to prosper in peace. In reality, the Kremlin appears to be in no rush to seal the deal on Ukraine's southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia and the eastern provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, even though officials it installed there already have announced plans for a vote to join Russia.

