Car bomb in Yemen targets security commander; 4 killed

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — At least four people were killed by a car bomb Tuesday in war-torn Yemen. At least eight people, including a senior security official, were injured, officials said.

The explosion took place in the city of Zinjibar and targeted the convoy of Abdel-Latif el-Sayed, commander of the so-called Security Belt force in the southern province of Abyan, the officials said. The casualties were taken to hospitals for treatment, they said.

Zinjibar is the Abyan provincial capital.

The Security Belt is a militia, trained and funded by the United Arab Emirates and loyal to the secessionist Southern Transitional Council.

The explosion damaged at least four vehicles of el-Sayed’s convoy, according to security officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief media. Images from the scene showed at least one white Toyota pick-up truck burnt.

Following the explosion, el-Sayed spoke to local media and said he was slightly wounded in what he called a “terrorist attack.” He did not give further details.

No one immediately claimed responsibility.

Such blasts are common in war-torn Yemen, where fighting between government forces and Houthi rebels have raged for over seven years. The al-Qaida and the Islamic State groups are also active in several areas.

In October, at least 14 people were killed in two separate explosions in the southern city of Aden, the seat of the internationally recognized government.