Car break-ins are up across the city and state, says CSPD
Colorado Springs Police report the number of car break-ins are trending upward in the city and across the state.
Colorado Springs Police report the number of car break-ins are trending upward in the city and across the state.
Patrick Mahomes wears a "soft-shell" VICIS ZERO2 helmet
Winter weather's in the forecast again in Buffalo as the Bills prepare to host another playoff game.
Looking for a Dyson vacuum dupe at an unbelievable bargain? Check out this Prettycare stick vacuum available for just $79.99, 73% off.
Tomlinson becomes the only woman currently hosting a late-night network TV show.
Yahoo Sports NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Tyler Parker from The Ringer to talk about the fast ascent of the Oklahoma City Thunder and the path they took to get here.
Apple will allow U.S. developers to link to outside websites for in-app purchases, according to the company’s updated developer guidelines.
Darius Garland had the wiring on his jaw removed on Monday
Google’s latest cuts continue the trend of layoffs at tech companies, which shed thousands of jobs in 2023.
A woman filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging that James Dolan repeatedly pressured her into sex while he was on tour with his band in 2013 and 2014.
New York City recorded its first measurable snowfall in nearly two years on Tuesday, breaking a record stretch of more than 700 days without significant accumulation.
Do frontline workers -- workers providing essential services like healthcare -- use radios? According to one recent survey, 44% of frontline workers now use push to talk -- "walkie talkie" functionality, essentially -- on their smartphones. Despite the trend, there remains a robust market for two-way worker radios.
Charles McDonald is joined by Nate Tice to give their thoughts on Super Wild Card Weekend before ranking the top four remaining offensive and defensive units in the NFL playoffs ahead of the Divisional Round. Charles and Nate start off with their thoughts on last weekend's games, including what's wrong with the Philadelphia Eagles and what's next for QB Jalen Hurts, what happened to the Dallas Cowboys and how much Dak Prescott is to blame and Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers coming alive. Next, Charles gives his thoughts on the rumors that Bill Belichick could be the next head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, and why Arthur Blank seems so set on bringing in the legendary head coach. Charles and Nate spend the second half of the show ranking the top offenses and defenses left in the playoffs. Things are more clear-cut on defense, as both agree on the Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Offense is where things get tough, as almost every team has an argument, but the duo agree that the San Francisco 49ers are the top unit and disagree from there.
Never scrounge for quarters at a gas station again — Amazon's mega-popular inflator is 50% off.
Our first drive of the 2024 Acura TLX Type S where we tell what's new and if the changes make for a better sport sedan.
Wommack led South Alabama to its first two winning seasons.
Thomvest Ventures is popping into 2024 with a new $250 million fund and the promotion of Umesh Padval and Nima Wedlake to the role of managing directors. The Bay Area venture capital firm was started about 25 years ago by Peter Thomson, whose family is the majority owners of Thomson Reuters. “Peter has always had a very strong interest in technology and what technology would do in terms of shaping society and the future,” Don Butler, Thomvest Ventures’ managing director, told TechCrunch.
Google has finally copied the homework of its other GPS app Waze, adding support for Bluetooth beacons so you can navigate in tunnels or other satellite dead zones.
Uber said it's closing Drizly's business and focusing on its core Uber Eats strategy.
Draymond Green missed 16 games after striking Jusuf Nurkić in the head last month, which led to his second suspension this season.
The Fab Five went to the NCAA Championship as freshmen in 1992 and sophomores in 1993