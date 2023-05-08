Car break-ins reported at parks, church in Cranberry Township

Cranberry Township Police are looking for whoever broke into several cars in the area on Sunday afternoon.

Police said a local church and two parks were hit.

“I’m surprised. When it gets close to home, it’s scarier,” said Patrick Corcoran. “Have to be more on guard.”

Cranberry Township Police said they received some reports of smashed windows and stolen purses at Graham Park and North Boundary Park around 4 p.m.

“I don’t like it because I come here two/three times a week to play pickleball. I guess I have to keep one eye on the ball and one eye on the car in the parking lot,” said Ken Jensen.

Then police got similar reports outside St. Ferninand’s Church along Rochester Road.

The Catholic Diocese said some broken glass was found in the parking lot.

Police said during 5 p.m. mass, some cars were broken into and some valuables were stolen.

Currently, police are trying to figure out if the break-ins are connected.

“It’s terrible. I don’t know how you can get away with things with cameras around these days,” said Jensen.

As Cranberry Township Police investigate, they are warning people not to leave valuables visible in their car.

