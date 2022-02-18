Car break-in suspect sentenced to 9 months in jail

Feb. 17—NEWBURYPORT — Brendan Pike, a former local resident charged with stealing a backpack with about $1,000 from a car last summer, pleaded guilty to breaking and entering and other charges Thursday in Newburyport District Court and was sentenced to nine months in jail.

The 36-year-old was initially sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail, but Judge Peter Doyle suspended all but nine months of jail time for three years while on probation. Pike was given credit for 128 days already served behind bars. While on probation, Pike needs to remain drug and alcohol free, complete a drug treatment program, and pay restitution yet to be determined.

In addition to breaking and entering of a motor vehicle for a felony and larceny under $1,200 charges, Pike faces similar charges for allegedly breaking into a car in Amesbury and a domestic assault and battery charge in Newburyport, according to court records.

On Aug. 30 about 10:30 a.m., the owner of a local restaurant walked toward his car that was parked in an alley behind Essex Street and saw Pike in his vehicle.

Pike fled after the owner yelled at him to stop. The owner chased Pike down Middle Street and onto Center Street before losing him. The owner ran to the police station on Green Street and told officers there had been a backpack in his car with about $1,000.

Although unable to catch him, the owner was able to give police a detailed description of Pike, including the many tattoos on his body.

Remembering that Amesbury police were looking for a person fitting Pike's description in connection with crimes in the neighboring city, Newburyport police Inspector Chris McDonald contacted Amesbury police Detective Steven Reed.

Reed told McDonald that with the help of the Middleton Jail staff, he was able to identify Pike by matching tattoo photos taken at the jail.

McDonald and Newburyport police Inspector Michael Sugrue went to Pike's last-known home on High Street but was told he no longer lived there. Later in the day, the victim returned to the police station with a video of the alley that showed the theft.

About the same time that Pike allegedly stole the backpack, local police responded to several vehicle break-ins around the city.

One was captured on video and shows Pike trying to open several cars parked on Temple Street, according to McDonald.

Court records show Pike pleaded guilty in September 2017 to numerous vehicle break-ins in Newburyport that summer and he was sentenced to 16 months in jail. All but four months of his sentence were suspended for two years while he was on probation.

In 2014, Pike pleaded guilty to two counts of breaking and entering for a misdemeanor and was sentenced to 90 days in jail after his arrest by West Newbury police, according to court records.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.

