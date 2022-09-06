What should you do if your car is broken into at a trailhead? How can you prevent it?

Police reports show that computer bags — or what looks like one — are high targets when it comes to car prowls in Gig Harbor.

“We’ve had people steal diaper bags, just to see what’s inside,” Police Chief Kelly Busey said.

The Cushman Trail in Gig Harbor, 6.2 miles of non-motorized public trails, seems to be one of the hot spots.

The 16-foot wide paved asphalt pedestrian route begins at 14th Avenue Northwest and goes to Borgen Boulevard for bikers and walkers.

Trailhead parking areas are located on 14th Avenue NW, Hollycroft Way, Kimball Drive (next to the Kimball Drive Park & Ride lot), Grandview Street, and Borgen Boulevard.

Police reports show 12 thefts from vehicles while parked at these parking locations so far this year. Four of those occurred on the same day, March 24.

“It’s not just the trails we’re receiving break-in reports for, it’s several parking lots. But the trails are an easier target because they’re somewhat shielded from view and the vehicles are clearly unattended,” Busey told The Gateway.

Rarely do prowlers break into a car simply to rummage around and see what’s there, Busey said. They will normally see what they want to take before they break in.

The Russell family of Gig Harbor assemble at the Cushman Trailhead before getting a walk and ride in. (File photo)

Patrol officers know to pay attention for suspicious activity in those high-target areas as they patrol the city, Busey said.

Gig Harbor police suggest visitors put belongings in their trunk before they arrive at the trail, leaving items out of sight. If prowlers are at the trail and watch someone put a purse in the trunk, they might break in and get to the trunk, Busey said.

If someone returns to their car and there’s been a break-in, the person should call the police. If it is in-progress, they can call 911.

“We don’t want them to intervene, but be a good witness from a safe position,” Busey told The Gateway.

If a crime is discovered after the fact, they can call the non-emergency number at (253) 851-2236.