Car into Burger King in Solon
A vehicle slammed into a local Burger King Sunday afternoon.
The US Open is in full swing. Here's everything you need to know about watching the tennis tournament.
UCF referenced calling in the National Guard during its 56-6 win over Kent State on Saturday, and later deleted the post.
First, let’s start with Autopilot, Tesla’s advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). As part of an ongoing investigation into the ADAS after a series of Teslas crashed into emergency vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is requesting more info from the automaker. The NHTSA said this could “lead to greater driver inattention and failure of the driver to properly supervise Autopilot.”
Mercedes is launching OTA entertainment updates for 700,000 vehicles worldwide. Dolby Atmos, YouTube, and NewsFlash among the features coming to U.S. cars.
Jones will lose about $1.1 million for each regular-season game he misses.
The deal has a reported max value of $91.8 million.
The former world No. 1 committed a single unforced error in the third set.
Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius said its newest EV architecture, launching with the CLA compact electric sedan, will target 30% to 35% more range per kWh.
India has successfully launched its first space-based solar observatory mission — just 10 days after the landing of its spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar south pole. Called Aditya-L1, the spacecraft, weighing over 3,264 pounds, blasted off from the spaceport Satish Dhawan Space Centre in South India's Sriharikota using the 44.4-meter tall polar satellite launch vehicle (PSLV-XL) at the targeted time of 11:50am local time on Saturday. It will cover a distance of 932,000 miles and spend 125 days (or over four months) to reach its destination: a halo orbit around one of five Lagrangian points, which lie between the sun and Earth and allows spacecraft to track solar activities continuously, without any occultation and eclipse.
The US labor market continued to cool in August — as the ongoing double strike in Hollywood added to further job losses.
The 20% cut brings the cost of FSD down to $12,000 in North America. For a lot more dough, Tesla owners can buy FSD, which includes all the "enhanced autopilot" features as well as the ability to detect and (ideally) stop at traffic lights and stop signs. While CEO Elon Musk has pledged that FSD will eventually offer full autonomous driving capabilities, Tesla vehicles are not self-driving, nor are they autonomous.
Cruise, the self-driving subsidiary of General Motors, has raised over $15 billion, employs more than 3,000 people and expanded its footprint across multiple cities within the U.S. It even has a presence in Dubai. What does it take to build and scale such complex technology? In a session called “The Robotaxi Revolution,” Vogt will share his unique perspective on how self-driving vehicles blend robotics, AI and urban mobility in unprecedented ways.
"If you're Filipino, you know what's in my brain right now." The post NYC woman’s surprise of receiving coffee in a bag prompts input from Filipino creator: ‘if you’re filipino you know what I’m gonna say right now’ appeared first on In The Know.
The Braves star did something not even Barry Bonds or Rickey Henderson ever did.
A new Buick SUV design has been revealed by General Motors' design studio, perhaps hinting at the design of the next-generation Enclave.
The VW Passat is done in the USA, but Europe will see a wagon-only variant return until the segment is ready to go fully electric.
The United States Department of Energy is dedicating $15.5 billion to support the transition to electric vehicles. As part of President Joe Biden's Investing in America agenda, most of the money will go to automakers and suppliers to retool their plants to produce electric, hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, the agency said Thursday. A total of $12 billion ($2 billion in grants and $10 billion in loans) will directly support automotive manufacturing conversion projects for light-, medium- and heavy-duty EVs.
Ford will stop building the Edge, the Transit Connect, and the Escape to make room for more electric cars in its line-up.