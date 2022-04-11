Car burglar convicted of attempted murder after shootout with homeowner, DA says

More than three years after a man tried to burglarize a car outside of a Millington home and shot the homeowner in the eye, that would-be car burglar has been convicted of first-degree attempted murder, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Jonathan James Lee of Memphis was also convicted of employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and theft of property over $1,000 for the incident on Jan. 14, 2019.

That’s when, according to Weirich, Lee was attempting to break into a car outside of a Millington home on Covington Pike Road around 11:40 p.m.

The homeowners, a husband and wife, noticed him, Weirich said, leading the wife to call police while the husband grabbed a gun and went to confront Lee.

A shootout ensued, Weirich said. According to the district attorney, Lee got back into his car and began shooting at the homeowner through a rolled-down window, then got out of the car and continued shooting.

The husband was hit in the eye and in the back but was able to return fire, shooting Lee in the stomach, Weirich said.

Lee was able to get away, but got his car stuck in the mud at a construction zone and he was arrested by deputies soon after as he walked down Highway 14 near Covington Pike, according to the district attorney.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:







