Car burglar fired several shots at Arlington man, killing him outside his home, police say

A car burglar fired multiple shots at an Arlington resident early Tuesday, killing the homeowner.

Two suspects were in the neighborhood trying to break into parked vehicles when the victim drove up to his home.

One suspect was in the man’s driveway and was trying to hide, Arlington police said in a news release. When the victim pulled into his driveway, the shooter brandished a handgun and fired several times, striking the homeowner.

The suspects fled the scene while the resident was pronounced dead in his vehicle.

The name of the victim, a 36-year-old man, has not been released by authorities.

Arlington police officers responded to the shooting call just before 5:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Prentice Street.

When they arrived, officers found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound lying unresponsive in an SUV outside his home.

Detectives later determined that the two suspects had been in the neighborhood attempting to break into cars.

Both suspects ran from the neighborhood, heading east along Prentice Street, police said. Investigators are trying to identify and locate the burglars. No description has been released.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Hall at (817) 459-5325. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.

Arlington police said last week that they were looking for suspects in a series of car burglaries who were involved in another shooting that injured a man on Blair Lane on Dec. 22. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the incidents are connected.