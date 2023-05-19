Car burglar shoots security guard at Preston Center; Dallas police search for suspect

The City of University Park is asking the public to avoid the area of Preston Center West in Dallas after a burglary suspect shot a security guard Friday afternoon.

There is a heavy police presence at Westchester Drive and Luther Lane, and officials asked the public to avoid the area.

At 3:30 p.m. Friday, a suspect was allegedly breaking into vehicles, University Park officials said in a social media post. The suspect shot a security guard and fled in a gold, older-model Toyota Camry, according to the news release.

Heavy police activity Westchester/Luther Lane - Preston Center West. Avoid the area. 3:30 pm. Suspect allegedly breaking into vehicles. Suspect shot security guard, left area in gold Toyota Camry. DPD investigating. Area west Preston is outside University Park boundaries. — University Park, TX (@CityofUPTX) May 19, 2023

The Dallas Police Department is involved in the investigation.

