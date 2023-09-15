Car burglar snagged with help of cameras that read license plates

Nicholas Coffey left Razzles nightclub in Daytona Beach early Sept. 2 and headed to Deltona with another man in a stolen Mercedes Benz to break into cars under the cover of darkness, or so he thought.

But Coffey's movements were tracked by digital cameras, known as License Plate Recognition devices, or Readers, as local law enforcement refer to them.

The cameras known by their acronym, LPR, are strategically located on major roads and around cities and serve as extra eyes for police officers working to catch criminals that use getaway vehicles.

An example of a license plate reader camera, provided by Flock Safety, the manufacturer.

So, even after Coffey, 23, was long gone from the Deltona neighborhood where he broke into 13 vehicles and tried to get into another locked one, the cameras would give Volusia County sheriff's deputies the clues they needed to find him.

Coffey has refused to tell sheriff's detectives who the driver of the Mercedes Benz stolen out of Ormond Beach is, but detectives are following leads to find him, the sheriff's office said.

Origin of LPRs

License Plate Recognition cameras are manufactured by south Florida company Flock Safety. The company also produces the software and installs them wherever they are requested, said company spokesman Holly Beilin.

The owner of the company was the victim of a home burglary, and after multiple contacts with police working on solving the crime, he realized that although neighborhood surveillance camera footage was available, there were no quality images that could be used as evidence.

Nicholas Coffey

Research also showed that a large number of crimes were committed by people using vehicles, so the company decided to come up with a high-quality, smart camera that could help law enforcement, and at the same time keep the community safe, Beilin said.

"Seven in 10 crimes are committed by people using vehicles," Beilin said. "So, we started playing with ideas on how to develop something that would read license plates and provide clear photos of them."

So, in 2017 Flock Safety, of Fort Lauderdale, launched its camera. Since then, Flock Safety cameras are now in use in 40 states and more than 3,000 communities, Beilin said.

How cameras help law enforcement

The LPR cameras are strategically placed in the Volusia County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction at major intersections. Cities also have their own cameras, said sheriff's spokesman Andrew Gant.

Gant said the cameras capture tags, which are run through databases in real time and automatically checked against vehicle tags that have been flagged for a variety of potential warrants or crimes.

The cameras sends the alert to deputies, who can access a screen of current LPR hits on their computers in their patrol vehicles.

The information is also sent to the Volusia County Crime Center where analysts study the information, Gant said.

The Flock Safety operating system.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office has about 40 to 50 License Plate Recognition/Readers in its jurisdiction, an investment of at least $150,000 to fight crime, Gant said.

"That doesn’t include others that belong to cities and other jurisdictions.," Gant said.

Crime spree after nightclub

When he was arrested, Coffey told detectives he was picked up from the Razzles nightclub in Daytona Beach at 2 a.m. on Sept. 2. He claimed he didn't know the Mercedes Benz was stolen, according to reports.

When Coffey was confronted with images from surveillance videos, he became uncooperative but did not deny breaking into the cars, detectives said.

Although Coffey would not talk about the car burglaries or his whereabouts, detectives were able to track what he did through the LPR cameras, reports state.

The license plate cameras showed the Mercedes Benz was last scene in Daytona Beach at 1:55 a.m.

The cameras then registered the stolen vehicle in Deltona at 3:01 a.m. The car was last seen in Deltona at 5:45 a.m. so detectives believe Coffey and his accomplice hit the Deltona neighborhood between 3:01 a.m. and 5:45 a.m.

Fast arrest

In less than 24 hours, Coffey was in handcuffs charged with 11 counts of conspiracy to commit car burglary and one count of conspiracy to commit attempted car burglary. He was being held Friday in the Volusia County Branch Jail without bail.

"LPRs are without a doubt some of the best tools available to help solve crimes fast, just like this one," Gant said. "In this case, the big factors were the LPR data along with a detective’s ability to recognize and identify the suspect when the gas station photo was sent out throughout the agency."

The gas station photo was taken from video surveillance cameras at a Deltona Circle K when Coffey and his accomplice stopped there at 4:31 a.m. on Saturday to put in gas, investigative reports show.

A detective recognized Coffey, as he was familiar with the suspect who was also being investigated for breaking into cars in Daytona Beach and Holly Hill in August and then using credit cards he took from the vehicles to make fraudulent purchases, detectives said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Cameras in Volusia County help catch car burglar