Car burglar steals Gucci diaper bag worth $1.4K, police say

A man is wanted after burglarizing a car and returning in three days to break into the same car, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said it happened on Sept. 14 around 10:24 pm in the 6600 Block of Kirby Trace Cove.

Officers were advised that the victim observed a Black male entering their vehicle parked in the driveway.

MPD said the victim saw a man entering the car parked in the driveway.

The man took several credit cards, a ring valued at $500.00, and a Gucci diaper bag valued at $1,400, police said.

According to MPD, the man returned on Sept.17, with another person attempting to break into the exact car but was unsuccessful.

Police said the suspects fled northbound on Kirby Parkway in a 2013 Kia Sportage, dark Gray with Tennessee Tag 3R1-6T3.

MPD said the car was reported stolen hours prior.

Police uploaded pictures of the suspects, the car used during the crime, and also the Gucci Diaper bag.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

