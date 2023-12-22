Car burglars, not deterred by parked police car in Bunnell, arrested, chief says

A couple of teenagers tried to burglarize a car parked outside a home in Bunnell, according to police. And they were not deterred by the marked Daytona Beach Police patrol car parked nearby.

“I would just think if that was my intent and I saw a marked patrol car, I would avoid the area,” said Bunnell Police Chief David Brannon.

The pair, 16- and 17-year-old males of Bunnell, was arrested and each was charged with three counts of burglary to an unoccupied conveyance, according to Bunnell Police.

They were turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice and then released to their parents.

It all started about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Grand Reserve subdivision when an off-duty police officer received an alert on his cellphone from his Ring camera system, according to Bunnell Police. When the officer checked, the video showed two people in the driveway and one was pulling on the door handle of the officer’s personal vehicle, which was locked, the police stated.

The off-duty officer stepped outside and confronted the two who ran away. Another witness called 911, and Bunnell Police and Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies responded.

The off-duty officer used his take-home Daytona Beach Police patrol vehicle to join the search.

The pair of juveniles was soon taken into custody near Fairway Court in Bunnell.

Officers returned to the original neighborhood and found vehicles had been entered at two separate homes. Residents at those homes were unaware their vehicles had been burglarized, although nothing was taken, police said.

One of the juveniles admitted to burglarizing as many as two vehicles as he looked for something to help him pay to repair his broken cellphone, police said.

Brannon commended the off-duty officer for his efforts and helping the responding officers and deputies.

Brannon stated many law enforcement agencies stress the “9 p.m. routine” in which people are urged before they go to bed to make sure the keys are not in their vehicles, the valuables are removed and the vehicle is locked.

The incident also showed the value of a home security system and quickly calling police about suspicious activity, he stated.

“However,” Brannon stated, “even the marked police vehicle near the caller’s home wasn’t enough to deter these two geniuses to avoid the area, and it didn’t work out well for them.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Parked police car does not deter accused car burglars in Bunnell